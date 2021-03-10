Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes $7.05 Million Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 146,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Nir Keren sold 142,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $5,790,042.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,885,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $24,541,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 494,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,541,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,903,895 shares of company stock valued at $257,943,238.

A number of research firms have commented on ZI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.