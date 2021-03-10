Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.25% of Blackbaud worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth about $271,019,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 4.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,546,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,363,000 after acquiring an additional 69,868 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,280,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,707,000 after acquiring an additional 389,785 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 579,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $457,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,180.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $2,816,665. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Shares of BLKB opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.90, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

