Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56,291 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of The Michaels Companies worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Michaels Companies by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in The Michaels Companies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in The Michaels Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MIK shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

