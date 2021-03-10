Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.25% of Hancock Whitney worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 19,162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,796,000 after buying an additional 80,641 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after buying an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 60.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after buying an additional 260,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

NASDAQ HWC opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.07 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

HWC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.