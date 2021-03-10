Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of ICU Medical worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICUI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 15.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 38,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,490,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,513,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 75,930 shares of company stock worth $16,597,125 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $198.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.01 and a 52 week high of $236.51. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 0.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. Analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

