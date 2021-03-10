Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.25% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 9,381.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXS opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $34.06.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on BXS. TheStreet upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

