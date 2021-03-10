Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,372,547 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of JetBlue Airways worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,444 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,314 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,645,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,199,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 999,769 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,461,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,885,000 after acquiring an additional 632,664 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of JBLU opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $20.52.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,520.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,965 shares of company stock worth $262,562 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBLU. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.