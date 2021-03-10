Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $186.89

Shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €186.89 ($219.87) and traded as high as €215.70 ($253.76). Allianz SE (ALV.F) shares last traded at €215.25 ($253.24), with a volume of 2,010,270 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €239.00 ($281.18) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €224.00 ($263.53) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allianz SE (ALV.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €212.85 ($250.41).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €197.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €186.89.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

