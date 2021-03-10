AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:NIE)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NIE stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.62. 120,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,795. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $30.03.

Get AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund alerts:

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.