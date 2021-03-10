AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:NIE)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
NIE stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.62. 120,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,795. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $30.03.
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile
