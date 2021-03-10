AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $384,696.68 and approximately $533.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0421 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

