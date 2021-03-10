Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Reaches $1.63

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $284.28 million and $80.02 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00002899 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.84 or 0.00500549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00067338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00053293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00073179 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000578 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.30 or 0.00538654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00075715 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars.

