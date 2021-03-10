Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) Short Interest Up 2,281.3% in February

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, an increase of 2,281.3% from the February 11th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 435,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 358,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,979. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $16.96.

Get Alpha Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,000.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.