Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:AHACU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 17th

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:AHACU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 17th. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 18th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

AHACU stock opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth $12,556,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,664,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $5,952,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $3,720,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

