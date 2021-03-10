Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 335,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 99,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.12. 410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,498. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $20.19.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

