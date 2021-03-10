Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 5,800.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APELY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alps Alpine from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alps Alpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:APELY remained flat at $$27.34 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704. Alps Alpine has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.75 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12.

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alps Alpine will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.