Altice USA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 13,427 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,067% compared to the average volume of 1,151 call options.

In other news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

