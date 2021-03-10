Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.94 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will announce $4.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.84 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $5.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $21.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.09 billion to $21.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.95 billion to $23.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.35. The company has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a PE ratio of 132.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

