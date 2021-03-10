Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s 9th Largest Position

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,798 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.6% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,951.95 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,218.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,198.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

