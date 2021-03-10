Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Smith Asset Management Group LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Smith Asset Management Group LP lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,825 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,968 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 5.4% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $93,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,951.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,218.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3,198.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

