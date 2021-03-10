Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Smith Asset Management Group LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Smith Asset Management Group LP lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,825 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,968 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 5.4% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $93,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,951.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,218.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3,198.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
