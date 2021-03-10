Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and forty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,929.12.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 38.9% in the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 61.0% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $73,025,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,062.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,215.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,196.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

