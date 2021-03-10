Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% during the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC now owns 346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,739,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,951.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,218.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,198.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.