Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,310 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.5% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,951.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,218.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,198.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price objective (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price objective (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

