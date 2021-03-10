Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,959,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,577,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.25% of Ambev worth $122,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Ambev by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,198,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,425,437 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ambev by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,447,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286,539 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Ambev by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,772,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ambev by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,620,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 802,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at $33,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.0483 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.26%.

ABEV has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

