AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,860 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of AMC Networks worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in AMC Networks by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Macquarie cut shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.85.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $75.15.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

