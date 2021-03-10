Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,772 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

AMCR opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.