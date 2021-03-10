Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,332 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Ameresco worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMRC opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In related news, EVP David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,113,666 shares of company stock valued at $56,597,078. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

