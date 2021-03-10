American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Short Interest Down 98.6% in February

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the February 11th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ABMC remained flat at $$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 167,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,780. American Bio Medica has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.
American Bio Medica Company Profile
