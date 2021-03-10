American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Short Interest Down 98.6% in February

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the February 11th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ABMC remained flat at $$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 167,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,780. American Bio Medica has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.

American Bio Medica Company Profile

American Bio Medica Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 1 to 10 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 16 drugs.

