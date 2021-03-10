American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in American Financial Group by 659.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 226,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,298 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in American Financial Group by 308.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 134,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 101,778 shares during the last quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 631,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,320,000 after purchasing an additional 101,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,988,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $115.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.72 and a 200 day moving average of $84.23. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $117.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AFG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

In other news, VP Vito C. Peraino bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

