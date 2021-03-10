American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th. Analysts expect American Outdoor Brands to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.35 million. On average, analysts expect American Outdoor Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AOUT opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $30.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AOUT shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

