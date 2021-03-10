American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Short Interest Up 3,100.0% in February

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 371,200 shares, an increase of 3,100.0% from the February 11th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,476,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HIPH stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,756,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,642,656. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. American Premium Water has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

About American Premium Water

American Premium Water Corporation produces bottled water under the LALPINA brand name. The company was formerly known as Expert Group Inc and changed its name to American Premium Water Corporation in October 2013. American Premium Water Corporation is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

