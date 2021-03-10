American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Short Interest Up 3,100.0% in February

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 371,200 shares, an increase of 3,100.0% from the February 11th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,476,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HIPH stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,756,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,642,656. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. American Premium Water has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.
About American Premium Water
