American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $41.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APEI. Barrington Research upped their price objective on American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American Public Education has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

