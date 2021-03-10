American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Gap Up to $27.83

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.83, but opened at $31.11. American Public Education shares last traded at $30.53, with a volume of 9,888 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APEI. TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Public Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $579.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in American Public Education by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Public Education by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in American Public Education by 226.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

