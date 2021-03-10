American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will report $2.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the highest is $2.24 billion. American Tower reported sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $8.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.09.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,420 shares of company stock valued at $764,771. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $843,826,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,458,000 after purchasing an additional 808,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after purchasing an additional 776,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,115,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,955,000 after purchasing an additional 772,309 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $202.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.02 and a 200-day moving average of $232.04. The company has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

