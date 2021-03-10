American Vanguard (AVD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

NYSE AVD opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75. American Vanguard has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.38 million, a P/E ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Separately, TheStreet raised American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

