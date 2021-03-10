American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Trading Up 5.3%

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.88. Approximately 145,111 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 105,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $662.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.02.
American Vanguard Company Profile (NYSE:AVD)
American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.
