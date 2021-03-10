American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Trading Up 5.3%

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.88. Approximately 145,111 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 105,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $662.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

