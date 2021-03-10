Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.06

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.06 and last traded at $52.86, with a volume of 4249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.62.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.82.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $880,680 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.