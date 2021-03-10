Ameritek Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATVK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ameritek Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATVK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the February 11th total of 147,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,996,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ATVK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,669,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,147,111. Ameritek Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.
Ameritek Ventures Company Profile
