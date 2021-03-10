Ameritek Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATVK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ameritek Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATVK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the February 11th total of 147,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,996,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ATVK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,669,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,147,111. Ameritek Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

Ameritek Ventures Company Profile

Ameritek Ventures focuses on designing and manufacturing vapor axial deposition/outside vapor deposition optical fiber preforms. These optical fiber preforms are the mainstay for fiber optic cables that are used in the telecommunications industry to transmit large amounts of data to and from communication towers for the Internet, cable television, and telephone industries.

