AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. AMETEK posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.22.

Shares of AME opened at $120.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $125.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $9,775,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,601,047.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,520 shares of company stock worth $17,186,796. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

