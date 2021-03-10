Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,404,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $55,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $133,000. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $204,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOLD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

FOLD opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hung Do sold 111,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $2,653,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,783,206.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $34,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,035.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 228,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,285 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

