Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Up 5.6%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)’s stock price was up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $21.81. Approximately 1,597,568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,480,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 8,207 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $198,691.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,399.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $1,801,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,185.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,457 shares of company stock worth $4,512,674 in the last quarter. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth $23,085,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,431,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

