AMLT Price Hits $0.0104 on Major Exchanges (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, AMLT has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar. AMLT has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $1,488.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMLT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,332,670 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

