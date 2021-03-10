AmonD Reaches Market Cap of $767,877.66 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. AmonD has a market capitalization of $767,877.66 and approximately $40.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.79 or 0.00498181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00067479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00052994 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00072605 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.25 or 0.00548314 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00075644 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 793,809,698 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

