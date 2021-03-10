Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th. Analysts expect Ampco-Pittsburgh to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.15. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27.

AP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

