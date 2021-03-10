Ampleforth Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $295.78 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00054827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00010029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $430.64 or 0.00768404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00066263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00029725 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00040482 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 466,447,778 coins and its circulating supply is 294,462,309 coins. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

