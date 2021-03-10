Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.80

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMFPF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Amplifon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion and a PE ratio of 79.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

