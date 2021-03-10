Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $1.40

Shares of Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), but opened at GBX 1.46 ($0.02). Amur Minerals shares last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), with a volume of 6,151,741 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.82. The stock has a market cap of £18.01 million and a P/E ratio of -4.66.

Amur Minerals Company Profile (LON:AMC)

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Amur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.