Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.39. Approximately 3,823,186 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 5,464,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen raised shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.87.

The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). As a group, research analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amyris by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Amyris by 280.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Amyris in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Amyris in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

