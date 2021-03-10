Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) (TSE:ANX) Director Sells C$22,260.00 in Stock

Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) (TSE:ANX) Director Victor Lewis Lawrick sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total transaction of C$22,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 577,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$458,758.73.

ANX stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 309,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,387. The firm has a market cap of C$126.54 million and a PE ratio of 13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.59. Anaconda Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.93.

Separately, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

