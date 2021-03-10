Analog Devices (ADI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) in the last few weeks:

2/25/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Analog Devices was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Analog Devices reported impressive fiscal first quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. Strong performance delivered by the company across all end-markets, especially the industrial market drove the top-line growth. Further, solid demand for high-performance analog as well as mixed signal solutions was a tailwind. Strengthening momentum across the electric vehicle space on the back of robust Battery Management System solutions remains a positive. Further, growing power design wins are other positives. Notably, the company is acquiring Maxim Integrated. The deal is expected to drive Analog Devices’ growth across several emerging growth markets. However, weakening momentum across major applications and leveraged balance sheet are woes. The stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

2/19/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $155.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $165.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $174.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Analog Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/14/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $174.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.83. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $164.40. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $249,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,222 shares of company stock worth $2,608,758. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,410,000 after purchasing an additional 795,033 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,718,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

