Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

ADI opened at $149.43 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.57 and a 200-day moving average of $136.83. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Insiders sold a total of 17,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,758 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after buying an additional 2,946,683 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199,225 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,473,000 after acquiring an additional 184,628 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,853 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

